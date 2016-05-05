"We cut it much shorter for this season, and do a different hairstyle this season and put it up in a bun," Kit Harington has revealed.

It's a style Harington has actually showcased before, at the 66th Annual Emmy Awards a couple of years ago.

The new look will come as a surprise to eagle-eyed fans, who were sure Harington hadn't lopped off his locks, despite the 29-year-old admitting he had paid a visit to the hairdressers...

"I wanted to sell [the story that he was leaving the series] a bit more,” Harington says. “I know this hairstyle, this hair cut is very synonymous with the show. I know in the past I’d said I’d cut it off when I can. I wanted to appear with shorter hair straight away so it would sell the lie.”

But it didn't work, reveals the star. "Nobody’s noticed I’ve had short hair," he told Entertainment Weekly. "We’ve chopped most of it off, and people were like, ‘Oh look, he’s still got long hair.’ So that didn’t work as well."

