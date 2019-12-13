"He's a very persuasive man, the Count," says one voice. "He's a monster," says another.

Dracula, which consists of three episodes and will air on BBC One over three consecutive days in the New Year, is the latest project from Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat – the award-winning team behind the BBC's hit sleuth series Sherlock.

John Heffernan is also included in the cast, playing the aspiring hero, Jonathan Harker. Dolly Wells and Joanna Scanlan are cast as Sister Agatha and Mother Superior, two of Dracula's religious nemeses.

This new trailer shows the different sides of the Count – both the murderous, cold-hearted demon, and the seductive, well-mannered nobleman.

Towards the end, he even quips, "I'm undead; I'm not unreasonable."

This is the first real indication that the series will feature some of the humour that runs throughout much of Gatiss and Moffat's work.

When Dracula's trailer was released, fans were surprised by the amount of blood and gore it promised. It will please many to find out that the Sherlock creators have found a way to introduce a little levity into their adaptation, while keeping true to the dark, morbid tone of the original material.

You can watch the trailer here:

The first episode of Dracula, entitled 'The Rules of the Beast', will air on BBC One at 9pm on New Year's Day, 2020