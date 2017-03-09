Ha, just kidding – it’s just some weather and some letters.

As you can see, the new poster seems to be playing off the original source novels by author George RR Martin, called A Song of Ice and Fire collectively, with both classical elements entwined around a helpful hashtag and the HBO logo.

When is Game of Thrones season 7 released on TV?

Clearly, there’s not much to see here – but this hasn’t stopped fans (or us) from trying to glean hidden meanings from the poster, which some think could hint at conflicts to come in the new series.

For example, why is there so much more ice than fire? Does this hint at a victory for the evil White Walkers, or that the newly-independent northerners could resist Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) rule? Or should we take some sort of hint from the fact that the ice seems to be cracking, suggesting that this fire could be the first few licks of Daenerys’ dragons starting to break the Walkers’ hold on the North?

OR, could the whole thing be a reference to the newly-discovered parentage of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), a child of both House Stark and House Targaryen whose fiery nature could be starting to break through his chilly northern upbringing?

It’s either that or HBO just wanted to make a cool-looking image with sick flames and stuff all over it, in a way that viewers would struggle to eke any analysis out of. But if they thought we’d give up that easily, they clearly don’t know their fans at all…

Game of Thrones will return to HBO and Sky Atlantic this summer