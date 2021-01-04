And if that wasn’t enough, we’ll also be exclusively debuting first-look footage, concept art and images from the eagerly-awaited season two. We do spoil you, All Soul’s fans!

Want to be involved? Just check out the BFI YouTube channel or our social media feeds to watch the panel on Wednesday 6th January at 7PM GMT – or just follow the link in the tweet above to transport yourself right to where the video will be appearing. Suffice it to say, it looks set to be a magical evening.

For now, here’s a quick reminder where we left our star-crossed witch and vampire at the end of season one in an official new synopsis.

More like this

In the second season of A Discovery of Witches, Matthew (Matthew Goode, Downton Abbey) and Diana (Teresa Palmer, Hacksaw Ridge) are hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London - here they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.

Back in the present day, Diana’s beloved aunts, Sarah and Em, must take shelter with notorious witchhunter Ysabeau de Clermont at her ancestral home, Sept-Tours. Meanwhile, in Oxford, Marcus and Miriam take on Matthew’s mantle to protect daemons Nathaniel and Sophie, whose pregnancy is advancing.

And Gerbert, Knox, Satu and Domenico are determined to hunt down every clue they can to Diana’s and Matthew’s disappearance, and the secrets their allies are keeping from them.

Sounds like we’re in for quite the series…

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Sky original drama A Discovery of Witches Series two is coming to Sky One and NOW TV on 8th January 2021, with all episodes available at once. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.