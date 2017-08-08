Did you spot the latest celebrity cameo in Game of Thrones?
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was fighting fit
It turns out that Ed Sheeran wasn’t the only celebrity cameo to watch out in Game of Thrones this year, with another famous face cropping up for a short role in this week’s episode The Spoils of War.
Still, UK viewers shouldn’t be kicking themselves too hard at missing the star appearance – because it was from New York Mets baseball player Noah Syndergaard, who’s a little less well-known over this side of the pond.
Syndergaard pitching for the New York Mets
With that said, it’s fair to say that producers found a pretty suitable role for him, with 6 ft 6 pitcher Syndergaard (currently injured and free due to it being Major League Baseball's off-season) donning Lannister armour to hurl a spear at a Dothraki screamer with deadly accuracy. About the only thing the Lannister side managed to do successfully this week, now we think about it…
“It’s a dream come true. I think it’s the greatest TV show of all time, so just to be able to say I was in Game of Thrones is an unbelievable feeling,” Syndergaard told Sports Illustrated of the cameo back in April, adding some extra commentary in tweets while the episode was airing.
And even if Syndergaard was then immediately roasted by a dragon, it was still a strong effort. That man can throw down.
