Syndergaard pitching for the New York Mets

With that said, it’s fair to say that producers found a pretty suitable role for him, with 6 ft 6 pitcher Syndergaard (currently injured and free due to it being Major League Baseball's off-season) donning Lannister armour to hurl a spear at a Dothraki screamer with deadly accuracy. About the only thing the Lannister side managed to do successfully this week, now we think about it…

“It’s a dream come true. I think it’s the greatest TV show of all time, so just to be able to say I was in Game of Thrones is an unbelievable feeling,” Syndergaard told Sports Illustrated of the cameo back in April, adding some extra commentary in tweets while the episode was airing.

And even if Syndergaard was then immediately roasted by a dragon, it was still a strong effort. That man can throw down.

