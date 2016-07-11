His first attempt came in season one episode six before he was silenced by Lysa Arryn...

And he's still trying now. He last began his gag in season six episode eight. Getting a little further before his chat with Greyworm and Missandei was brought to an abrupt end when the Masters appeared in Meereen.

What's the punchline? We're still waiting. And waiting. And waiting...

Bring on season seven, eh?