Now, we all know Albus Severus has been sorted into Slytherin House in Cursed Child, but did JK hint that such a revelation was coming?

Redditor Damion Wayne certainly thinks so.

"I was rereading the World Cup 2014 posts from Pottermore and noticed this line in Rita Skeeter's commentary about the Potters: "All are wearing the red of Bulgaria except middle child Albus, who is sporting Brazilian green."

Woah. Now, remember, this is Rita Skeeter we're talking about, who's not above a bit of cauldron-stirring. But still, the revelation is intriguing.

"What message is young Albus sending us all by choosing to support a team other than his father's? A team, lest we forget, that is competing against his father's ex-rival, now friend, Viktor Krum. Are we witnessing a very public, very ugly display of father-son rivalry? My colleague, Ginny Potter, who is sitting close enough to read everything my Quick-Quotes Quill is scribbling, informs me that Albus is a great fan of Brazilian Chaser Gonçalo Flores. That, of course, would be one possible explanation for this oddly public parade of familial dissent."

Sorry, did someone say mischief? Because it's definitely been managed.