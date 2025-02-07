In a lengthy statement, Gellar wrote that she met with director Chloé Zhao about a "potential Buggy revival" and what was initially meant to be a quick coffee "turned into a four-hour adventure".

Gellar wrote: "We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

After a few years, the pair eventually "landed on an idea" with the help of Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

She continued: "I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right.

"This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.

"I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love Buffy as much as I do. And as as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

While it isn't clear what exactly the reboot will entail, it seems that not all original cast members could make their way back to Sunnydale.

In response to Gellar's statement on the new series, David Boreanaz, who played Angel, said: "Excited for you and your journey. Enjoy the moments and continue to always give back to the fans. God Speed."

Angel was first introduced as Buffy's love interest, but things became complicated when Angel was revealed to be a vampire cursed with remorse and a human soul, which encourages him to help Buffy as a Slayer.

The character became so popular, it led to Boreanaz's own spin-off series - running for five seasons - titled Angel, which followed him moving to Los Angeles, where he set up a supernatural detective agency.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.