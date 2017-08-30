Cut Game of Thrones finale scene reveals Sansa used Bran to check up on Arya before making THAT decision
We missed out on a crucial meeting between the Three-Eyed Raven and the Lady of Winterfell
Poor Littlefinger. In the Game of Thrones season seven finale, the craftiest lord in Westeros finally found out that chaos is not only a ladder, but also a surefire way to get your throat slit by order of Sansa Stark. Yet we can't blame him for looking so shocked: it seemed for a while as if the Lady of Winterfell was putting sister Arya on trial for treason before naming Lord Baelish as the accused.
But this twist wouldn’t have come as such a surprise to Littlefinger if he had watched a scene cut from the episode – one where the all-seeing, all-knowing Bran Stark unveiled Baelish’s meddling ways to Sansa.
Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Three-Eyed Raven Bran, revealed that a conversation between the two siblings was committed to film but never used.
“We actually did a scene that clearly got cut," he told Variety, "a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran’s door and says, 'I need your help,' or something along those lines.
“Basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she’s like, 'Oh, shit'.”
So, yes, Sansa was being played by Littlefinger and was seriously considering turning on her sister. The Stark sisters really would have split if Sansa hadn't remembered that she has an omniscient psychic at her disposal – easy to forget, we know. Yet however important the scene, we say it was right to keep it out in order to make that twist such a surprise.
Wright was also on hand to answer one big question of the episode: why did Bran wait until the end of the season to tell anyone Jon Snow is Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen’s son? “To be honest I think until this time Bran has been so focused on the White Walkers that that hasn’t really mattered,” he answered.
“Jon was what Bran thought was Rhaegar’s illegitimate child. That doesn’t have that much impact in the face of the swirling chaos that is about to descend on Westeros. Then Sam comes to Bran and it becomes clear that this is actually really important. That is why Bran gets a bit more animated in that scene.”
And if Bran was animated in that scene, imagine how the Three-Eyed Raven will react after seeing that the Night King has broken through the great ice wall and is coming to destroy all mortal men. You never know, we might even see a raised eyebrow or a few tuts.