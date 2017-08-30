Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Three-Eyed Raven Bran, revealed that a conversation between the two siblings was committed to film but never used.

“We actually did a scene that clearly got cut," he told Variety, "a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran’s door and says, 'I need your help,' or something along those lines.

“Basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she’s like, 'Oh, shit'.”

So, yes, Sansa was being played by Littlefinger and was seriously considering turning on her sister. The Stark sisters really would have split if Sansa hadn't remembered that she has an omniscient psychic at her disposal – easy to forget, we know. Yet however important the scene, we say it was right to keep it out in order to make that twist such a surprise.

Wright was also on hand to answer one big question of the episode: why did Bran wait until the end of the season to tell anyone Jon Snow is Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen’s son? “To be honest I think until this time Bran has been so focused on the White Walkers that that hasn’t really mattered,” he answered.

“Jon was what Bran thought was Rhaegar’s illegitimate child. That doesn’t have that much impact in the face of the swirling chaos that is about to descend on Westeros. Then Sam comes to Bran and it becomes clear that this is actually really important. That is why Bran gets a bit more animated in that scene.”

And if Bran was animated in that scene, imagine how the Three-Eyed Raven will react after seeing that the Night King has broken through the great ice wall and is coming to destroy all mortal men. You never know, we might even see a raised eyebrow or a few tuts.