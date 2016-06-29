If it wasn't obvious from the scene itself, a quick look at the trademark brooding expression on the newborn child's face, which then cut straight to a shot of the adult Jon, made it clear we were supposed to make the connection.

Of course, the other side of the fan theory known as R+L=J says that Jon is also the son of Rhaegar Targaryen which, given that Rhaegar had run off with Lyanna nine months and a bit earlier, seems pretty likely to be true as well.

So Jon Snow is actually half Targaryen. And since Rhaegar is Daenerys's older brother (although she never knew him), that makes young Dany Jon's aunt...

Daenerys is now on her way to Westeros, where she aims to take control of the Seven Kingdoms. However, she's not stupid enough to think she can do so entirely by force. As she told a devastated Daario as she prepared to leave Meereen, "If I'm going to rule in Westeros, I'll need to make alliances. The best way to make alliances is with marriage".

"Who will you marry?" he asked her. "I don't know, maybe no-one," replied the Khaleesi. But unless you think that's a sly hint that she's going after Jaqen H'gar, it seems pretty certain it will be Jon Snow she'll want to hook up with. After all, how better to control the whole of Westeros from King's Landing in the south than by uniting with the King in the North?

Of course, if Jon's up for it that would mean Daenerys inadvertently marrying her nephew and while it wouldn't be the first time King's Landing had seen a touch of incest within it's walls, that didn't turn out too well for most concerned, did it?

In this scenario, the only chance to involve a messy mix of embarrassment and inbreeding is for Bran to get word to his brother (actually, his cousin) Jon before he does something (or someone) he regrets – and since Bran can't walk and he and Meera have been left on the wrong side of The Wall without a horse (see also: up shit creek without a paddle), it doesn't look like they'll be going anywhere fast.

Could be time to get those warging powers working again Bran, otherwise things could get very awkward...