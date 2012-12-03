"I think now that it's out in the open that this is the final series, I think fans will be satisfied with how it's ended" Morgan told RadioTimes.com.

"To do any more would possibly go down an avenue that would lead to people being unsatisfied. I think it's important to end on a high."

But despite the programme remaining true to its roots in Arthurian legend, Morgan says there are still a few surprises in store for fans before the show finishes this Christmas.

“When I read the final episodes I was extremely pleased with them. I was also shocked - they were very unexpected," he said.

"I obviously had in my head an idea of where they were going to go, and from having read Arthurian legend, I knew how it ended in legend.

"I was very, very pleased with it and I think the fans will be too."

Merlin’s co-creators Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy announced in 2011 that they were in discussions about a Merlin film, but have since said they feel the end of the current series is where “the storylines truly reach their apex”.

Merlin’s fifth and final series will come to an end with a two-part special airing over the festive period on BBC1. The first part of series five is out now on DVD.