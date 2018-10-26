Find out everything you need to know about the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina below.

Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman

Who is Sabrina Spellman? A 16-year-old half-witch half-mortal, who is on the cusp of trading in her normal life to join up with her supernatural peers at a school that specialises in the dark arts.

Where have I seen Kiernan Shipka before? The young actress made her on-screen debut aged just six in prestige drama Mad Men as Sally Draper. She also starred in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Bette and Joan.

Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman

Who is Hilda Spellman? Sabrina's kind, doting aunt – a witch with an affinity for mortal-kind.

Where have I seen Lucy Davis before? She starred as Dawn in Ricky Gervais' The Office, and his since featured in DC's Wonder Woman and TV shows such as Maron, Better Things and Death in Paradise.

Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman

Who is Zelda Spellman? Hilda's cruel older sister, who is much more devoted to the dark forces of witchcraft than the other members of her family.

Where have I seen Miranda Otto before? She played Eowyn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Marty Bell in The Thin Red Line, Mary Ann in Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds adaptation, and has guested on 24: Legacy and Homeland.

Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman

Who is Ambrose Spellman? Sabrina's cousin: a warlock who has been placed under house arrest in the Spellman estate for an unknown crime.

Where have I seen Chance Perdomo before? The British rising star led the BBC3 film Killed By My Debt.

Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle

Who is Harvey Kinkle? Sabrina's doting, mortal boyfriend.

Where have I seen Ross Lynch before? He starred as Austin Moon in The Disney Channel's Austin & Ally.

Michelle Gomez as Mrs Wardell

Who is Mrs Wardell? A mousy teacher at Greendale High who is possessed by a demon intent on turning Sabrina to the dark side.

Where have I seen Michelle Gomez before? She played Missy in Doctor Who, Sue White in Green Wing, Pickwell in Bad Education and Janice McCann in The Book Group.

Lachlan Watson as Susie Putnam, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker

Who are Susie Putnam and Rosalind Walker? Sabrina's best friends at Greendale High.

Where have I seen Lachlan Watson and Jaz Sinclair before? Watson guested on Nashville, while Sinclair has featured in Paper Towns, The Vampire Diaries, Slender Man and Netflix's Easy.

Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood

Who is Father Blackwood? The high priest of the Church of Night – and the closest link the witching community in Greendale has to the devil.

Where have I seen Richard Coyle before? He starred in Coupling, The Fall, Hard Sun, The Whistleblowers and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch

Who is Nicholas Scratch? A warlock boy who attends the academy.

Where have I seen Gavin Leatherwood before? He guested as Pete on US sitcom Grown-ish.

Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Tati Gabrielle as The Weird Sisters

Who are The Weird Sisters? A trio of witches from the academy who try their best to intimidate Sabrina and prevent her from attending their school.

Where have I seen Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Tati Gabrielle before? Cowen plays Vicki in Stranger Things, Gabrielle plays Gaia in The 100, while Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is Rudolph's first major role.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: season 1 will be released on Netflix on Friday 26th October 2018