Comparisons between new Netflix drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and supernatural 90s classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer have been widespread, and with good reason.

Both focus on a teenage female 'chosen one' with supernatural abilities – in Sabrina's case witchcraft, in Buffy's kick-ass fight skills – backed up by a 'Scooby gang' of friends, and living in a town whose name ends with 'dale'.