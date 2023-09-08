The show comes from the mind of Venom co-writer Kelly Marcel, with Adina Porter (American Horror Story) and Future Islands musician Samuel T Herring among the supporting cast.

Directing duties are being handled by Melina Matsoukas, who made a big splash with her directorial debut Queen & Slim (starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith), which has contributed to The Changeling's buzz.

If you're excited for the next episode, read on for when to mark your calendars.

The Changeling episode 4: When is it on Apple TV?

LaKeith Stanfield in The Changeling. Apple TV+

The Changeling episode 4 will be available to stream on Friday 15th September 2023.

Apple TV+ usually drops its programming at midnight (EST), which converts to 5am BST – so it should be there for you first thing in the morning. Early risers might even be able to squeeze in a watch before work!

How many episodes are in The Changeling?

The Changeling will consist of eight episodes in total.

The Changeling release schedule

Episodes of The Changeling are expected to drop on a weekly basis, leading up to the series finale in mid-October.

Here's your full guide to The Changeling release schedule:

Episode 1 – First Comes Love – Friday 8th September 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 – Then Comes a Baby in a Baby Carriage – Friday 8th September 2023 (out now)

Episode 3 – * – Friday 8th September 2023 (out now)

Episode 4 – The Wise Ones – Friday 15th September 2023

Episode 5 – TBA – Friday 22nd September 2023

Episode 6 – TBA – Friday 29th September 2023

Episode 7 – TBA – Friday 6th October 2023

Episode 8 – TBA – Friday 13th October 2023

The Changeling is available to stream on Apple TV+. Sign-up for Apple TV+ for £6.99. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

