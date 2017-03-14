But it turns out that we’re wrong, and the death scene that actually cost the most to film was when Meryn Trant (Ian Beattie) had his throat cut and was stabbed in the eyes by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

Speaking at the 2017 SXSW Festival in Texas, Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff were joined by Williams and Sophie Turner when they were asked about the reason why that scene was so expensive.

Benioff simply said: “She couldn’t really poke out his eyes”.

Never a truer word was spoken.