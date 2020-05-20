Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Whedon said he originally wanted Willow to be bisexual, however he was pressured into not doing so over fears that her same-sex romances would seem like a "phase".

Alyson Hannigan as Willow in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Credit: Getty Images)

"There are things you can't do, that to [the society at the time]," he said. "It [was] like, 'OK, you can't make Willow bi, you can't say this is a phase, because that's what people do to deny their existence."

"So if I did it now, I'd be like yes she can be bi. Because some people are! But back then it was like, 'no...we're not ready for that'."

Willow's relationship with Tara made history in 1999 as the first long-term lesbian relationship on US television.

Since Buffy's final season in 2003, Whedon has found himself at the helm of several superhero blockbusters, including The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and horror-comedy The Cabin in the Woods.

Earlier today (20th May), RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed that all seven seasons of Buffy will be available to stream on All4 in the UK from 1st June.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer will be available on All 4 from the 1st June 2020 and will air on E4 on weekdays at 11pm from the same day.