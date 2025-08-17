"Hey, I get asked this a lot: 'Are you doing the reboot?' And I thought I would address it," she began in a TikTok video. "I am not in the reboot. I am not in the pilot. I don't even know if the show has been picked up to go to series. I assume it will be."

Speculation around her return to the franchise was largely fuelled by the launch of her Buffy rewatch podcast, The B**ch Is Back, which fans thought suggested she would return, but that isn't the case.

She explained: "It was not intended to sound coded in any kind of way, alluding to the fact that I was admitting to being in the reboot.

"People were also then commenting, 'Oh is this… Are you saying?' like it was an Easter egg à la Taylor Swift. Not at all. I have not had a conversation with any of the powers that be to include Cordelia at this point."

Cordelia was one of the original characters in the cult classic for the first three seasons and returned in the Angel spin-off for four seasons before she was eventually killed off in the final season.

While it may seem obvious that a character who has been killed off couldn't possibly return, star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar shared hopes to bring back deceased characters while ensuring "space [is] made for new stories as well".

The rebooted series began production last month, with Gellar sharing a behind-the-scenes shot of the table read for the pilot episode.

Gellar will be reprising her iconic role as the titular character, but the exact capacity in which she will appear is yet to be confirmed. But it has been revealed that she will be starring alongside a new-generation slayer, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Commenting on Armstrong's casting, Gellar said: "From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side.

"To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available to stream on Disney+ and ITVX.

