While Angel star David Boreanaz doesn't sound like he'll be returning for the reboot, Drusilla could make an appearance.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Juliet Landau said she'd love to reprise the role.

When asked if she'd be up for returning, Landau gushed: "My gosh, yes. It would be so much fun to play, absolutely."

That said, she believes the fandom is onto something when it comes to what the series would need to do to successfully reboot the story.

The cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Twentieth Century Fox

"In terms of what everybody [the fanbase] is saying is that they really want that mix of original cast members and new talent as well. And so I think that will be a key element," she said, emphasising the need to bring back some fan favourites while also drafting in enough new blood.

The Buffy icon also urged fans to 'give the reboot a chance".

"I think it is perfect timing for a reboot," she said.

"Buffy, the original series, is more popular now than even when it was popular on the air. It just continues to grow and grow, and a brilliant team has been assembled [for the revival].

The Buffy reboot pilot is being directed by Zhao and written by Poker Face's Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

We'll keep you updated with all the latest news on returning and new cast members.

In the meantime, Landau has been revisiting the series on her podcast Re-Vamped with Juliet Landau.

She told us: "Re-Vamped with Juliet Landau is the first ever Buffy podcast with a cast member as the guide. I have been having the time of my life."

She added: "We combine everything that the fans love – heartfelt nostalgia, we have so [many] behind-the-scenes stories that nobody's heard before, cast and crew coming on, sharing info that's never been heard before.

"And we also are a continuation of the characters that everybody loves with new content and new entertainment as well. And we're really evolving the podcast format in in a lot of ways.

"You can think of it as hanging out with your best friends but also, I'm producing a show that is akin to a weekly radio show or a weekly TV show, and doing that within the podcast genre."

Re-Vamped with Juliet Landau is available to stream now. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available to stream on Disney Plus.

