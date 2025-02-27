The actress was known for many roles, with one of the most prominent being Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Buffy's younger sister who was introduced in season 5.

Gellar, who played the lead role, has shared a selection of photos of the pair of them together, adapting an iconic quote from Buffy episode The Gift to pay tribute.

She wrote on Instagram: “Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you.”

Gellar joins a host of stars including Alyson Hannigan (who played Willow), James Marsters (who played Spike), David Boreanaz (who played Angel), as well as Trachtenberg's Gossip Girl co-stars including Blake Lively, Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen, who have paid tribute.

Hannigan said: "I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends."

Michelle Tractenberg as Dawn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Online USA/Getty

Meanwhile, Boreanaz added: "So very sad...horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family."

Marsters said: "My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her.

"My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed."