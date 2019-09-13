No offence to the people of Britannia but they really are revolting in these first-look images – exclusive to RadioTimes.com – of the upcoming second series of Sky Atlantic's historical fantasy-drama.

Judging by the pics, Mackenzie Crook's Harka – aka the Dead Man – is leading a bloody raid on the Roman invaders' camp, and David Morrissey's General Aulus Plautius could be among the casualties...