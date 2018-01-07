Reportedly, the auctioneer started the bidding at $20,000 dollars, with the race quickly escalating and Pitt bidding $80,000 for the privilege before outbidding himself to $90,000. However, when it turned out that Clarke’s co-star Kit Harington was also at the event, the King in the North offered to be part of the watching experience, causing Pitt to up his bid to $120,000.

Sadly however, Hollywood royalty and Westerosi royalty weren’t to be united, with Pitt outbid by someone else at the gala who stumped up $160,000 for the privilege of watching the fantasy hit with its lead actors.

Still, Clarke herself did get in on the action later on, bidding $90,000 on a Josh Smith painting and beating Leonardo DiCaprio to win the item. Clearly that Targaryen fortune is coming in handy.

