Why won't there be a Blood of Zeus season 4?
The creators appear open to a continuation.
Netflix animated series Blood of Zeus is back with its third season – but unfortunately, this action-packed chapter will also be the show's last.
The action-packed mythological series whisks viewers away to ancient Greece, introducing us to the rivalry between Zeus's demigod son Heron and his half-brother, Seraphim, leader of the demons.
The show has earned warm reviews from critics and a dedicated following, but the creators announced at last year's San Diego Comic-Con that it wouldn't go any further than season 3.
Although some outlets were quick to label the move a "cancellation", series creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides have pushed back against the idea that Netflix withdrew its support for the series.
Here's what they've said about why there won't be a fourth season of Blood of Zeus.
Blood of Zeus creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides have suggested that there won't be a Blood of Zeus season 4 because they have completed the story they set out to tell.
In a recent interview with Animation World Network, Vlas explained: "We complete the journey with the brothers in a beautiful way. It's packed with surprises, moments that will make them laugh, cry, and cheer, while ultimately leaving them with a sense of hope."
The collaborators insisted that Netflix "let us tell the story we wanted to tell" and that the streamer has "supported this series from the beginning," which goes some way to countering the more negative view of the show as being cancelled.
That said, they did go on to say that there would be scope to expand the universe further should Netflix approach regarding sequels or spin-offs, although no such projects are confirmed to be in development just yet.
Vlas added: "We have ideas in terms of continuing the story and building out the world. Whatever cards you're dealt, you play, and you play to the best of your ability. We'll always be grateful we got three seasons. And then, where it goes, it goes."
