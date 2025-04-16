Following the show's first two seasons in 2020 and 2024, season 3 will premiere on Netflix on 8th May.

This announcement arrived alongside a teaser trailer for the new season, opening with dire words of warning from the goddess Gaia.

"Prosperity fosters weak gods who then create hard times," she says in the trailer's voice-over, introducing a montage of chaos, disaster, and apocalyptic judgement.

It looks like it's going to be an action-packed season, featuring gigantic monsters and epic battles between the Greek pantheon.

"If we don't work together, Cronos will reign over us all," warns Gaia. (Cronos, the father of Zeus, will become a key villain this season. He'll be voiced by 2000s Spider-Man star Alfred Molina.)

As you can probably tell from the tone of this trailer, Blood of Zeus is set to conclude with season 3.

The show is clearly setting the scene for an explosive finale, pitting two factions of gods against each other - along with what appears to be a trip to the underworld.

Netflix hasn't confirmed an episode order for season 3 yet, but it's likely to be eight episodes like the first two seasons.

Praised for its bold depiction of Greek mythic figures, Blood of Zeus earned positive reviews during its first two seasons. Here's hoping season 3 lives up to that reputation!

