Initial thoughts on the movie seem to be largely positive, although it should be noted that this is often the case on social media and negative reviews are still a possibility (see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for a recent example).

Still, it is a promising sign for the DC Universe, which saw another well-liked entry last year in the form of Zachary Levi's Shazam.

Many commentators have praised the film's colourful style, action sequences and Robbie's lead performance, with co-stars Ewan McGregor (Roman Sionis / Black Mask) and Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya) also said to be standouts.

Something which could prove divisive is the film's link to Suicide Squad, which received a relatively negative response from fans and critics in 2016.

Birds of Prey – full title, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – was directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) and written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) and follows Harley Quinn as she joins forces with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Perez) to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask.

Birds of Prey hits UK cinemas on Friday 7th February 2020