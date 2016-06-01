In a prophetic paragraph, Bran predicted that his uncle, who was reported missing North of the Wall, would be saved by the Children of the Forest...

Redditor nihaghorps remembered the reference, posting on the site: "When there was a letter sent to winter fell saying Benjen was missing ... Bran got to know and said "they will help him?" .. I think Maester Luwin asks him who .. he says the "children"!!!"

Here's the exact passage as posted:

"All Bran could think of was Old Nan's story of the Others and the last hero, hounded through the white woods by dead men and spiders big as hounds. He was afraid for a moment, until he remembered how that story ended. "The children will help him," he blurted, "the children of the forest!"

Interesting, huh? Looks like it's time to start frantically re-reading the novels for more clues...

