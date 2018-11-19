"I read Benedict Cumberbatch,” Ball said at an event to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the supernatural drama (which aired on Channel 4 in the UK).

“He came and read for Bill.”

And the future Doctor Strange wasn’t the only famous face to almost make an appearance in True Blood…

“Jessica Chastain read for Sookie,” Ball went on (via Hollywood Reporter).

“Jennifer Lawrence read for, in season 3 there's this werepanther girl, and she was great.”

So there you have it – once upon a time Bon Temps, Louisiana could have been populated by Sherlock Holmes, Katniss Everdeen and, er, Jessica Chastain (look, the woman’s a chameleon, she disappears into her roles, how could we define her by just one?).

And if that happened, who knows? Maybe some very different people would have ended up solving crimes in Baker Street and battling Thanos on the planet Titan as well…