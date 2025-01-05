But her next series, which sees her make her directorial debut, comes with a big challenge as she has to helm a romantic comedy about first love, something that's not quite up her street.

So, with Zenshu now hitting screens, here's everything you need to know about when new episodes debut.

When are new episodes of Zenshu released?

New episodes of Zenshu are released on Sundays (in the UK) on Crunchyroll.

Below are the expected release dates for all episodes of Zenshu:

Episode 1 - 5th January 2025

Episode 2 - 12th January 2025

Episode 3 - 19th January 2025

Episode 4 - 26th January 2025

Episode 5 - 2nd February 2025

Episode 6 - 9th February 2025

Episode 7 - 16th February 2025

Episode 8 - 23rd February 2025

Episode 9 - 2nd March 2025

Episode 10 - 9th March 2025

Episode 11 - 16th March 2025

Episode 12 - 23rd March 2025

Zenshu. MAPPA/Crunchyroll

How many episodes of Zenshu will there be?

At the moment, we're expecting 12 episodes of Zenshu in the initial season. Nothing has been confirmed about potential future episodes of the show.

What is the plot of Zenshu?

The official synopsis of Zenshu, as per streamer Crunchyroll, is: "After high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator and quickly rises to director. Her first anime is a huge hit, earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director.

"But her next project isn’t going as well. It’s a romantic comedy, but she’s never been in love before! Struggling to grasp the concept, Natsuko can’t create the storyboard, bringing production to a standstill."

Zenshu MAPPA/Crunchyroll

How to watch Zenshu in the UK

Zenshu is available to watch on Crunchyroll in the UK.

The series is being dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish



