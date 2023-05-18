The brand new anime is based on the light novel by Carlo Zen and follows a band of misfit soldiers whose missions come with little chance of survival.

Netflix continues to carve out a name for itself in the anime genre, with Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune being its latest offering.

We follow Akira Ihotsu as he is scouted by this group and aims to be one of the lucky few who live to tell the tale, in a story set against the backdrop of a dystopian earth controlled by a sinister trade federation.

The first batch of episodes arrive on the streamer this week, but already fans are wondering when they can expect more. Here's everything we know so far about a potential Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune season 2 on Netflix.

Will there be a Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune season 2?

There's no word yet on whether Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune will be back for season 2.

Netflix will be watching viewership data closely over the next month or so, at which point a decision will be made on whether the web anime can continue.

What is Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune about?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Akira Ihotsu is a young man who spends his days rebelling against an oppressive society on a future Earth, which is ruled and controlled by Shoren, the Pan-Star System Trade Federation.

"One day, he is scouted by Pupkin, a 'cook' for Shoren, and volunteers to join the planetary orbital infantry force 'Yakitori' — a brutal unit whose missions average a shocking death rate of 70 per cent.

"Along with misfits from several other nations, Akira makes a stand against his pre-determined fate."

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune voice cast

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune. Netflix

The voice cast of Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune is led by Taito Ban, who plays the lead role of Akira Ihotsu.

The ensemble also includes Asami Seto as Zi Han Yan, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Tyron Baxter, Kengo Kawanishi as Erland Martonen, Akari Kitō as Amalia Schulz, Kenjiro Tsuda as Vasha Pupkin, Wataru Takagi as Rimel, and Tetsu Inada as John Do.

Is there a trailer for Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune season 2?

Not yet, unfortunately. We're still waiting to hear what the future holds for Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune, but you can remind yourself of the show's epic intro here (courtesy of Netflix). Watch now:

