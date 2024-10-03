IGN listed it as 'the best anime of the decade' from 2010-2019, and Polygon described it as "the Vikings-themed anime you didn’t know you needed". To say the first season was a masterpiece is a no-brainer.

Season 2 of Vinland Saga aired in 2023, a little over 4 years since season 1. Like its predecessor, it was well-regarded and won Best Anime Series during the IGN Awards.

But what’s next on the horizon for Vinland Saga season 3? Read on to learn everything we know about Vinland Saga, from the potential season 3 release date, plot details, and returning cast of characters.

Will there be a Vinland Saga season 3?

We're unsure. At the time of writing, the release date for Vinland Saga season 3 has yet to be confirmed. This might seem like the worst news ever, considering the previous season finished airing in 2023, but to that we say this: it took 4 years to get season 2 and there’s still a ton of chapters of Makoto Yukimura’s manga to be adapted.

What gives us even more hope for Vinland Saga season 3 is that, as Digital Spy pointed out, character designer Takahiko Abiru posted on social media about Thorfinn’s journey continuing after season 2.

Regardless, there has been no confirmation for Vinland Saga season 3's release so far. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as more information about the series is revealed.

With all of the above in mind, we’re optimistic about the potential for a Vinland Saga season 3 release date being sometime in 2024 or early 2025 at the very latest.

What could the plot of a potential Vinland Saga season 3 be?

Vinland Saga season 2 focused on the relationship between Einar, a farmer whose family is also killed by Vikings, and Thorfinn. Despite their differences, the two befriended one another and worked together to ensure their freedom by season 2’s finale, taking viewers up to around chapter 100 of the manga.

With this in mind, Vinland Saga season 3 would likely follow the Eastern Expedition arc unless the series decides to do something different and move from the manga material entirely.

In this arc, Thorfinn returns home for the first time in 16 years. However, if he wants to fund his and Einar’s dream of finding Vinland, he must first travel east to Greece to earn money.

However, Thorfinn’s journey is far from easy. Along the way, he’ll discover new and old friends and enemies.

Who could return as part of a potential Vinland Saga season 3 cast?

While we don’t know the full cast of Vinland Saga season 3 due to a lack of confirmation, we do know that Thorfinn and his allies feature heavily in the manga, so we can make some guesswork about who could appear in season 3.

The returning cast for a potential season 3 could include:

Yuto Uemura/Aleks Le as Thorfinn Thordarson

Shunsuke Takeuchi/Alejandro Saab as Einar

Kensho Ono/Griffin Burns as Canute

Akio Otsuka/Patrick Seitz as Thorkell

Yoji Ueda/John Swasey as Leif Erikson

Is there a trailer for a potential Vinland Saga season 3?

Vinland Saga season 3 has not been confirmed yet, so there is no season 3 trailer.

When more information about the next season is revealed, we’ll update this page ASAP.

Vinland Saga is available to watch on Crunchyroll, Amazon, and Netflix.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.