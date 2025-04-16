In this universe, heroes compete to attract the highest level of trust and faith from the general public. To Be Hero X follows this competition, as different heroes strive to reach the top spot in the hero rankings.

If you're interested in catching up with To Be Hero X, here's our guide to the show's release schedule!

To Be Hero X release schedule: When are new episodes out?

To Be Hero X premiered on 6th April, with new episodes arriving each Sunday on Crunchyroll.

The show's creators haven't officially confirmed the episode order for To Be Hero X, but the series is expected to consist of 24 episodes.

If all of those episodes are released in a single block this year, we can expect the To Be Hero X release schedule to look like this:

Episode 1 - Nice - 6th April

Episode 2 - Moon - 13th April

Episode 3 - 20th April

Episode 4 - 27th April

Episode 5 - 4th May

Episode 6 - 11th May

Episode 7 - 18th May

Episode 8 - 25th May

Episode 9 - 1st June

Episode 10 - 8th June

Episode 11 - 15th June

Episode 12 - 22nd June

Episode 13 - 29th June

Episode 14 - 6th July

Episode 15 - 13th July

Episode 16 - 20th July

Episode 17 - 27th July

Episode 18 - 3rd August

Episode 19 - 10th August

Episode 20 - 17th August

Episode 21 - 24th August

Episode 22 - 31st August

Episode 23 - 7th September

Episode 24 - 14th September

We'll update this post once we learn more about To Be Hero X's confirmed schedule and episode titles.

Is there a trailer for To Be Hero X?

Yes, there is a trailer for To Be Hero X. You can watch it on YouTube with English subtitles, introducing the show's colourful urban aesthetic and bold combination of 2D and 3D animation.

Where can I watch To Be Hero X?

You can stream To Be Hero X on Crunchyroll, where new episodes arrive each week with English subtitles in the US and UK, simulcast with their release time in Japan.

