To Be Hero X release schedule: When are new episodes out?
This new anime series is a clever twist on the superhero genre.
The new animated series To Be Hero X is an intriguing twist on the superhero genre, taking place in a world where superpowers are fuelled by collective faith. If people believe a person has certain abilities – for instance super-strength, or the power of flight – then they gain those powers in real life. But if people stop believing, that hero loses their mojo.
Premiering in April 2025, this series is the third instalment in a Chinese-Japanese animated anthology titled To Be Hero. Combining 2D and 3D animation, it distinctive visual style bears a resemblance to the Into the Spider-Verse movies.
In this universe, heroes compete to attract the highest level of trust and faith from the general public. To Be Hero X follows this competition, as different heroes strive to reach the top spot in the hero rankings.
If you're interested in catching up with To Be Hero X, here's our guide to the show's release schedule!
To Be Hero X release schedule: When are new episodes out?
To Be Hero X premiered on 6th April, with new episodes arriving each Sunday on Crunchyroll.
The show's creators haven't officially confirmed the episode order for To Be Hero X, but the series is expected to consist of 24 episodes.
If all of those episodes are released in a single block this year, we can expect the To Be Hero X release schedule to look like this:
- Episode 1 - Nice - 6th April
- Episode 2 - Moon - 13th April
- Episode 3 - 20th April
- Episode 4 - 27th April
- Episode 5 - 4th May
- Episode 6 - 11th May
- Episode 7 - 18th May
- Episode 8 - 25th May
- Episode 9 - 1st June
- Episode 10 - 8th June
- Episode 11 - 15th June
- Episode 12 - 22nd June
- Episode 13 - 29th June
- Episode 14 - 6th July
- Episode 15 - 13th July
- Episode 16 - 20th July
- Episode 17 - 27th July
- Episode 18 - 3rd August
- Episode 19 - 10th August
- Episode 20 - 17th August
- Episode 21 - 24th August
- Episode 22 - 31st August
- Episode 23 - 7th September
- Episode 24 - 14th September
We'll update this post once we learn more about To Be Hero X's confirmed schedule and episode titles.
Is there a trailer for To Be Hero X?
Yes, there is a trailer for To Be Hero X. You can watch it on YouTube with English subtitles, introducing the show's colourful urban aesthetic and bold combination of 2D and 3D animation.
Where can I watch To Be Hero X?
You can stream To Be Hero X on Crunchyroll, where new episodes arrive each week with English subtitles in the US and UK, simulcast with their release time in Japan.
To Be Hero X is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a freelance critic and entertainment journalist specialising in geek culture, TV and film. She has written for numerous outlets including Empire, TV Guide, Wired and Vulture, and hosts the film podcast Overinvested.