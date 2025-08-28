Right now the show is partway through its first season on Crunchyroll, offering a relaxed and atmospheric style of fantasy storytelling.

But as season 1 draws to a close, fans may be wondering about the show's future. Will The Water Magician return for season 2? Here's everything we know.

Will The Water Magician return for season 2?

The Water Magician. The Water Magician/Crunchyroll

Season 2 of The Water Magician hasn't been confirmed so far.

However, this doesn't mean the show has been cancelled. It's pretty normal for renewal announcements to arrive around (or slightly after) a show's season finale, so fans shouldn't start worrying about The Water Magician's future just yet.

The original Water Magician novel series is 14 volumes long and still ongoing, so if this adaptation does continue, it has plenty of material left to adapt.

We'll update this article as and when we learn more about The Water Magician's potential second season!

When might The Water Magician season 2 come out?

If The Water Magician gets renewed for season 2, we definitely shouldn't expect it to air before summer 2026.

It typically takes at least a year to complete a new season of TV. In fact, anime series often take more than a year between seasons, so the wait could be longer than that.

The Water Magician is available to stream on Crunchyroll with new episodes airing weekly.

