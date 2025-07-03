Here, he discovers that he now has water-based magical powers, and is also functionally immortal.

After many years of training, he embarks on a series of adventures exploring his new magical home.

Premiering in July 2025, The Water Magician avoids the gritty tone of many fantasy dramas today. Instead it emphasises the natural environment of its setting, shaped by the optimistic attitude of its lead character.

If you're excited to see more of The Water Magician after its series premiere, look no further! Here's everything we know about the show's release schedule.

The Water Magician release schedule: When are new episodes on Crunchyroll?

The Water Magician premiered on 3rd July 2025 on Crunchyroll, with new episodes arriving weekly.

Crunchyroll hasn't confirmed how many episodes will air in season 1, but we can expect The Water Magician's release schedule to look like this:

Episode 1 – Thursday 3rd July 2025

Episode 2 – Thursday 10th July 2025

Episode 3 – Thursday 17th July 2025

Episode 4 – Thursday 24th July 2025

Episode 5 – Thursday 31st July 2025

Episode 6 – Thursday 7th August 2025

Episode 7 – Thursday 14th August 2025

Episode 8 – Thursday 21st August 2025

Episode 9 – Thursday 28th August 2025

Episode 10 – Thursday 4th September 2025

Is there a trailer for The Water Magician?

You can watch the trailer for The Water Magician below, showcasing the anime's atmospheric fantasy setting, and introducing the main cast including Ryo, his adventurer friend Abel, and the show's female lead Sera.

The Water Magician is available to stream on Crunchyroll with new episodes airing weekly.

