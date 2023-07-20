For anime fans, though, it can only be good news. Confirmed by DC Comics back in July 2023, the new series will be directed by Eri Osada, written by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, with character designs for the series by Akira Amano and Naoto Hosoda.

But what adventures await the motley crew this time around? Here’s everything we know about the anticipated Suicide Squad Isekai anime series.

As of now, there’s been no confirmed release date for the Suicide Squad Isekai anime.

However, this hasn’t stopped rumours from circulating, with fans currently guessing that the show will make its way to screens sometime in early 2024.

Suicide Squad Isekai cast

Amazingly, none of the cast for DC’s Suicide Squad have been revealed as of yet.

We do know that characters including Harley Quinn, the Joker and Amanda Waller all feature heavily in the show’s premise.

Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Isekai. DC

Suicide Squad Isekai plot

There are no specific plot details for Suicide Squad Isekai yet, but the long-standing history of the group might already tell us a great deal about what we can expect.

Typically, the team features characters such as Harley Quinn, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang. Each has a unique personality, power set, and motivation for being a part of the group.

They are also implanted with micro-bombs, ensuring their compliance and eliminating any attempt to escape or betray missions.

For those unfamiliar with the term, “Isekai” roughly translates as “another world”.

This suggests that we’re likely to find out favourite characters in an environment that they’ve not yet faced, needing to adapt to new surroundings in order to thrive.

Other popular Isekai anime series include Sword Art Online and The Rising of the Shield Hero.

Suicide Squad Isekai trailer

The one thing fans do have ahead of the release of Suicide Squad Isekai is a teaser trailer.

The 30-second clip was released by DC on 3rd July 2023 in line with the show’s announcement. Viewers are treated to brief scenes featuring brand new monsters, car chases and battle scenes that feature Harley Quinn and the Joker heavily.

Catch up on the trailer announcement below:

