Each is strong in their own way, but who's the strongest? And how do the Forgers compare to the might of others they face within the Spy x Family universe? Read on for our ranking of the strongest Spy x Family characters.

Sorry in advance to Bond for not quite making the cut. But he knew that already.

10. Anya Forger

Anya Forger in Spy x Family. Crunchyroll

If we were ranking the cutest, most adorable Spy x Family characters, Anya would obviously come head and shoulders above the rest, despite her tiny stature. Unfortunately, this is not that list. But even in the strength stakes, Anya is stronger than you might think.

Sure, Anya is still a child, and she's often drained easily by using her powers. But if she's this brave and resourceful now at the age of 5, just think how strong Anya could be with some training as an adult. Don't count the smallest Forger out just yet. No matter how tough things might get, she always laughs in the face of danger – and can you say the same?

9. Martha Marriott

Martha Marriott in Spy x Family. Crunchyroll

Appearances can be deceiving, especially in a spy show, and that's absolutely true for Martha Marriott, who works as a personal nanny to Becky Blackbell. This sweet elderly woman once served as a soldier in Ostania’s military and there's a reason why the rich Blackbell family have entrusted her with Becky's safety.

As Loid Forger notes when they first meet, Marriott carries herself like a warrior, working as an undercover bodyguard in addition to her nanny duties. She might not be as strong and nimble as she was in her youth, but Martha remains someone you shouldn't mess with, regardless of her age.

8. SSS Lieutenant

SSS Lieutenant in Spy x Family. Crunchyroll

The SSS Lieutenant works as Yuri Brair’s supervisor within the Ostania State Security Service, instantly positioning him in a role of power. He also looks pretty intimidating too with those scars on the left side of his face, and the fact we know so little about him also adds to that mystique. Come on Anya, read his mind already!

We're yet to see the SSS Lieutenant in action, so it's hard to gauge just how strong he really is. Still, his reputation precedes him, and given how ruthlessly dedicated he is to each job at hand, it's safe to say that the SSS Lieutenant is a formidable force in the world of Spy x Family.

7. Yuri Briar

Yuri Briar in Spy x Family. Crunchyroll

Yor's younger, unhinged brother has done so well as a newly appointed SSS Agent because he's so good at his job, demonstrating brutal efficiency in the role already. The only thing about him that's stronger than his physical prowess is his deep, obsessive love for his sister.

More than that though, and more even than his rigorous training, what makes Yuri truly strong is his ability to endure Yor's terrible cooking. Dishes that would make a lesser man choke or vomit are no match for Yuri who will eat anything his sister makes just to please her, even at great cost to his physical health.

6. Sylvia Sherwood

Sylvia Sherwood in Spy x Family. Crunchyroll

As Loid’s direct superior, Sylvia oversees every mission he carries out for the WISE organisation, which means she must be incredibly intelligent, well-informed, and capable in her job. Yet the Handler of the Ostanian branch is more than just an information expert.

To move up so high in the ranks of this super-spy organisation, Sylvia must be an extremely proficient spy in her own right, as we've seen when she's had to fight in the field. Anyone who trained Loid is obviously a power to be reckoned with too. And who knows what powerful secrets she hides in that huge hat of hers?

5. Matthew McMahon

Matthew McMahon in Spy x Family. Crunchyroll

When we first meet Matthew McMahon, he's daylighting as the Director of Policy at Berlint City Hall. But behind that nice, gentle facade, it turns out he works as another Garden assassin at night. And not just any assassin either. As the one who usually relay's Yor's assignments, it's clear Matthew must be higher up in the food chain than her.

That means McMahon could be even stronger than Yor in theory. Or maybe he's just well liked in the office. Either way, he's clearly a very proficient fighter in his own right, as seen a bit during the Cruise Arc when he works alongside Yor. The problem is we haven't seen him fight a whole bunch yet, so he doesn't get to be her superior when it comes to this list, even if he technically is in the show.

4. Type F

Type F in Spy x Family. Crunchyroll

This military weapon only appeared once in the film SPY X FAMILY CODE, but it's hard to forget the guy who almost took down Yor. Equipped with multiple guns throughout his cyborg body, this extremely durable foe easily stands out as one of the strongest characters across this entire franchise. Go big or go home, said the filmmakers.

This man of few words was still pretty basic though when it came to his goal of destroying peace between the East and West. As such, Yor was able to outsmart Type F, using his arrogance against him. But even so, this impressive cyborg would still give the vast majority of characters in the show a run for their money.

3. Fiona Frost

Fiona Frost in Spy x Family. Crunchyroll

Agent Nightfall, as she's otherwise known, was once trained by Loid (much to her enjoyment). As one of the best agents at WISE, Fiona has regularly proved herself to be his equal, and perhaps even stronger in some respects. Have you seen how much she can bench, bro?

In fact, Fiona's only weakness is Loid himself. Or, should I say her undying, obsessive love for him? If anything is going to be her downfall, it's that. But to be fair, Loid is a dream boat, so who are we to judge?

2. Loid Forger

Loid Forger in Spy x Family. Crunchyroll

Agent Twilight is the greatest spy in the world. There's no doubt about it. While disguise and infiltration might be where he excels most, Loud has also proven himself to be extremely capable as a fighter out in the field too. With a body honed to perfection, he regularly emerges unscathed from combat situations that could easily kill a lesser man.

The only thing greater than Loid's strength, however, is his dedication to protecting the world, be it through random acts of kindness or the warmth he shares with the rest of the Forger family.

1. Yor Forger

Yor Forger in Spy x Family. Crunchyroll

By day, Yor is a meek, polite clerk who goes home to cook gross meals for her ever-loving family. But by night, the Thorn Princess regularly proves herself to be the best assassin in all of Ostania, killing every one of her targets with deadly precision.

Not only is Yor yet to be beaten in battle, she often exhibits what can only be described as superhuman strength on the show. Remember when she defeated an entire group of assassins without breaking a sweat? Or when she threw a dodgeball for Anya and accidentally leveled an entire row of trees?

Yor is basically the "One-Punch Man" of Spy x Family at this point. May her reign as the show's strongest character continue into season 3 and beyond.

