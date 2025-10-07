The dad, Loid Forger, is actually a superspy in disguise, while his wife Yor is an undercover assassin, and their young daughter Anya is a telepath. Fans love the show’s balance of light-hearted comedy and spy thriller antics, with Anya becoming the breakout star of the first two seasons.

If you’re wondering when new episodes will arrive, we’ve got you covered with the season 3 release schedule. However this doesn’t include release dates for the English dub, just the original Japanese release with subtitles.

For news and scheduling updates about the English dub, please read on!

When will the Spy x Family season 3 English dub come out?

Although Crunchyroll hasn’t confirmed an official release date for the Spy x Family English dub, we’re expecting it to arrive on or around Saturday 18th October 2025, two weeks after the original premiere date of 4th October.

This estimate is based on the release schedule for season 2, when the English dub was released two weeks after the original Japanese release with international subtitles. Back in 2023, season 2 premiered on 7th October, with the English dub beginning on 21st October.

Anya is upping her friendship game in Spy x Family season 3 Crunchyroll

A two-week wait is pretty typical for this kind of anime release, representing the time it takes to re-record each episode’s dialogue with an English voice cast. It’s actually quite rare for a show to release its Japanese and English versions at the same time.

We’ll make sure to update this page once we receive confirmation about the English dub release schedule.

Spy X Family is available to watch right now on Crunchyroll.

