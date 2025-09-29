Despite that, the airing of season 1’s finale – episode #22, Each One's Mission – hasn’t been followed with tons of information about a possible Sakamoto Days season 2, or the show’s 23rd episode that would start it off.

That said, we’ve put together all of the information available right now to tell you how likely a second season of the hit anime is and when it could happen.

Will there be a Sakamoto Days season 2?

Sakamoto Days season 2 will undoubtedly pick up from the start of the JCC Infiltration Arc. Netflix

At the time of writing, a Sakamoto Days season 2 hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but a follow-up season is practically inevitable with the anime’s massive success so far; season 1 was not only enjoyed by critics, but also achieved 24 million views during the first half of the year – as revealed by Netflix in July.

Whilst not the highest-performing show on the streaming platform altogether (Naruto scored 45 million views), that’s still a massive number for a brand new anime franchise.

With season 1 finishing after its final episode on 22nd September 2025, we likely won’t see a season 2 announcement for Sakamoto Days for some time; this is usually the case with anime – especially with studios like Sakamoto Days’ TMS Entertainment.

Nevertheless, with the success of the anime and the massive amount of chapters in the anime still to cover, we’re hopeful that plans for Sakamoto Days’ second season are being spoken about behind the scenes.

With the workload of its anime studio in mind, we estimate that Sakamoto Days could come back for season 2 (starting with episode 23) with a possible release date window of early 2027 for its first cour, followed by summer 2027 for its second cour.

Normally, we’d expect a launch of early to mid-2026. However, the studio behind Sakamoto Days, TMS Entertainment, is made up of an ambitious team that takes on multiple anime at the same time – Rent-a-Girlfriend, Dr. Stone, Honey Lemon Soda, etc – jumping between seasons for each season as it comes.

As a result, we believe Sakamoto Days’ second season could get pushed back as a result, as follow-up seasons of TMS's other shows have taken at least a year to produce.

On the other hand, we’re aware of Netflix’s tendency to prioritise shows that are a definite success, marking the potential for TMS Entertainment to fast-track the next part of Sakamoto Days.

As soon as we hear any update saying we might see episode 23 of Sakamoto Days sooner, we’ll update this guide accordingly.

Didn’t Sakamoto Days season 2 already air?

Rather than season 2 of Sakamo Days, the batch of episodes we just saw finish in September 2025 was the second half of season 1 — known as a second cour.

In anime, cours are blocks of 10-14 episodes, either making up a series’ whole season, or two parts equalling 20 to 26 episodes. Whilst sometimes having a break in-between, or back-to-back with new openings and endings (like Jujutsu Kaisen season 1), both cours still count as a single anime season.

Sakamoto Days season 1 was a prime example of this: season 1’s episodes 1 to 11, airing between January and March 2025, made up Part 1; episodes 12 to 22, dropping between July and September 2025, made up the second cour to become Part 2.

With the many chapters of manga still to cover, we’d expect Sakamoto Days season 2 to follow the same pattern if it is renewed.

Where to pick up the Sakamoto Days manga after season 1

Sakamoto Days season 2 would have more wild fights, like that against Mad Horiguchi in season 1. Netflix

With the wrapping up of season 1 with episode 22, the Sakamoto Days anime covers up to chapter 73 of the manga – meaning you should start reading chapter 74 of the manga and onwards if you want to start reading ahead.

There may be some slight crossover with what was covered in episode 22 and after chapter 73, but because Sakamoto Days season 1 essentially ended with kicking off with the Japan Clear Creation arc, it’s better to start from this point for consistency and to make sure you don’t miss anything.

Sakamoto Days streams exclusively on Netflix in the UK, US, and other territories worldwide. At the time of writing, Sakamoto Days is not on Crunchyroll or any other alternative anime streaming services.

