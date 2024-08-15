Exciting stuff!

Here's everything you need to know.

Sailor Moon Cosmos will be released on Netflix on 22nd August 2024.

Sailor Moon Cosmos plot

The story of the films, adapted directly from the manga, finds Usagi thrown into a new battle after her boyfriend Mamoru (Tuxedo Mask) proposes and leaves Japan to study abroad.

Usagi then crosses paths with the idol boyband the Three Lights, who are taking Japan by storm and just so happen to have transferred to her school in Azabu-jūban, Tokyo.

What follows is a breathless chase to prevent the end of the universe as Sailor Galaxia begins to strip Usagi of her friends, leaving just a small girl named Chibi Chibi to help Usagi fight for her future, along with Sailor Guardians called the Starlights and their princess, Kakyū.

The Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon manga began serialising in Nakayoshi magazine in 1991, with an anime adaption running pretty much simultaneously and animated by Toei.

Both had major arcs, The Dark Kingdom arc, which served as the introduction to Sailor Moon and saw her battling against Queen Beryl, and the Black Moon arc, which sent the Guardians to the future and Crystal Tokyo guided by Chibi-Usa, Usagi and Mamoru’s future daughter.

Back in the present, an eclipse heralded the start of the Dark Moon arc, where the mysterious Dead Moon Circus were hunting a strange winged horse named Helios and looking for a very special Dream.

The original anime had several points where the story branched off from the manga and went its own way, such as the Doom Tree arc, and also the mini-arc at the beginning of Stars, where Queen Nehellenia was temporarily released from her mirror prison by Galaxia for a final showdown with the 10 Sailor Guardians.

However, the Stars arc really branched off into its own timeline, with an epic six-episode climax which saw Usagi lose every one of her friends to Galaxia, leaving her broken and alone.

It was only when Chibi Chibi revealed herself as the Light of Hope and turned into a sacred sword that Usagi remembered herself and used the power of love to redeem Sailor Galaxia from the power of Chaos.

In 2014, Toei announced Sailor Moon Crystal, a remade adaption of the series which retold Usagi’s story directly from the manga.

The success of seasons 1 to 3 then led to Sailor Moon Eternal, a two-part film which adapted the Dead Moon arc and was released on Netflix in 2021, making the first time many fans, including those in the UK, were able to watch the anime via legal streaming.

Sailor Moon Cosmos follows the manga beat for beat, with the first half of the film focusing on the loss of the other Guardians and the second film seeing the remaining Guardians travel across the universe to Shadow Galactica’s base to face off with Chaos and Galaxia, as well as being reunited with Chibi-usa, her Guardians, and meeting the mysterious Sailor Cosmos.

While it is a one-to-one adaption of the manga, there are some important nods to the '90s anime.

This includes a re-recorded version of the '90s theme song, Sailor Star Song, as well the Three Lights’ Nagareboshi He and opening sequences for each half of the film which reference the iconic Stars opening sequences - making this a real treat for long-term fans seeking a nostalgia fest, as well as welcoming in a new generation who want to see how Usagi’s tale finally ends.

As with Netflix’s other anime, there will be a subbed version and English/multi-language dubs, so you’ll be able to watch it however you prefer!

The score will also be hitting all the usual music services in time for the release, and if you're after something to listen now, then check out the Sailor Moon Cosmos Theme Song Collection, which has all the tracks used in the two films, via the Official Sailor Moon YouTube channel.

Sailor Moon Cosmos cast

Kotono Mitsuishi, the iconic voice of Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon, announced after the two films were released that she would be retiring from her role as everyone’s favourite Sailor Guardian - but that doesn’t mean this is the end, as author and Manaka Naoko Takeuchi is still producing new art from the series, including a new art book, as well as hinting that she is working on something relating to the franchise.

The English language cast includes many returning voices from Sailor Moon Crystal and Eternal, such as Stephanie Shah (Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon) and Robbie Daymond (Tuxedo Mask).

So, with that in mind, add the films to your Watch List now and know that while this is the end of Usagi’s journey, it’s not quite the end of her story!

Is there a trailer for Sailor Moon Cosmos?

Yes! Check it out below:

