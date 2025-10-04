So far, the anime remake has been faithful to the manga while updating its visuals and pacing, and season 2 is set to continue Ranma Saotome’s chaotic everyday life alongside Akane, Genma, and the rest of the ever-expanding cast.

If you want to be sure you can watch every episode as soon as it drops, this quick and easy guide will tell you actually where and when you can watch all of Ranma 1/2 season 2 – with all release times and more details below.

Ranma 1/2 season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

More wacky situations ahead for the gender-shifting Ranma in Ranma 1/2 season 2. Netflix

Following episode 1 Ranma 1/2 season 2, which has already premiered is Saturday 4th October, the rest of the weekly episodes will launch on the following dates:

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 1 – 4th October 2025

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 2 – 11th October 2025

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 3 – 18th October 2025

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 4 – 25th October 2025

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 5 – 1st November 2025

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 6 – 8th November 2025

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 7 – 15th November 2025

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 8 – 22nd November 2025

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 9 – 29th November 2025

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 10 – 6th December 2025

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 11 – 13th December 2025

Ranma 1/2 season 2 episode 12 – 20th December 2025

What time are the new Ranma 1/2 season 2 episodes released?

As confirmed on Ranma 1/2’s official website, every new episode of Ranma 1/2 season 2 will premiere at the following times across key regions:

00:55am JST

8:55am PT

11:55am ET

4:55pm BST

Episodes will air first on Nippon TV, followed by other Japanese TV networks, before arriving on Netflix for international audiences shortly afterwards.

How many episodes will there be in Ranma 1/2 season 2?

Ranma 1/2 season 2 will see the remake's debut of Mouse. Netflix

We’re expecting Ranma 1/2 season 2 to consist of 12 episodes, since season 1 ran for the same number, though older anime adaptations of Ranma 1/2 often ran for longer cour (allotments of 10-14 episodes length, modern production schedules typically favour shorter seasons).

Be that as it may, we will keep an eye out for the official episode count from MAPPA (the studio producing the anime) or Netflix, and we will update this guide if it’s any different from what we currently predict.

Where can I watch Ranma 1/2 season 2?

All episodes of Ranma 1/2 season 2 will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix. In Japan, fans can watch the series as it airs weekly on networks like Nippon TV, Aomori Broadcasting and Iwate Television, before the episodes are uploaded to streaming platforms.

Currently, there are no plans for the new season to appear on services like Crunchyroll, Hulu, Disney+ or Amazon Prime at launch. Netflix remains the only confirmed international home for the series.

What’s the plot of Ranma 1/2 season 2?

Following the fun of season 1, the plot of the Ranma 1/2 remake for season 2 will see the debut of Mouse – Shampoo’s childhood friend. That’s alongside the appearance of Ranma’s new fiancée, Ukyo.

Meanwhile, Ranma and Akane will be dealing with a variety of hilariously awkward situations whilst working out their own feelings toward each other.

If you loved season 1, the season 2 trailer above is a good sign you’ll love the Ranma 1/2 remake more than ever.

Ranma 1/2 is available to watch on Netflix.

Ad

Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.