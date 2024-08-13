"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10th August 2024," Taylor, who voiced the lead character Ash Ketchum, wrote on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X.

"Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokémon's Misty and Jessie being the most beloved."

She continued: "Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date."

Lillis voiced Misty, the gym leader who specialises in Water-type creatures in the original Pokémon anime in 1998.

She was also known for voicing Jessie, one half of the villainous Team Rocket alongside her teammate James and their talking Meowth Pokémon.

Lillis also voiced Intress in Chaotic, Jigglypuff in Pokémon, Thalia in Shadow of the Elves, Faragonda in Winx Club, Ohno in Genshiken, Martina in Slayers Next and Ursula in Dinosaur King, among other parts.

The star’s cancer diagnosis was revealed back in May via a GoFundMe campaign, which noted that Lillis had been receiving care in a nursing home in Los Angeles since late January.

Taylor wrote in another tweet: "I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end. She had a great sense of humour, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory. She worked hard and cared deeply.

"I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it. Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity."