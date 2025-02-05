Oshi no Ko may take place in a glamorous world, but it's also a dark drama involving assassination attempts and revenge plots, portraying the life of a pop idol as dangerous and full of conflict.

Read on to learn everything we know about Oshi no Ko season 3.

Oshi No Ko season 3 will arrive sometime in 2026.

Oshi no Ko's first two seasons aired in 2023 and 2024. Soon after the season 2 finale in October 2024, the show's creators confirmed that season 3 is on the way, and we now know it will arrive in 2026.

While some fans may feel frustrated about waiting an extra year, this announcement means they won't have to wait in limbo about the show's future. Right now, though, there's no specific release date for season 3.

Oshi no Ko. YouTube

Who will return for Oshi no Ko season 3?

The season 3 announcement also revealed two new members of the Japanese voice cast. Mamoru Miyano will play Hikaru Kamiki, while Hina Kino will play Tsukuyomi.

The season 3 cast will likely look like this:

Yumi Uchiyama (young) / Kento Ito / Takeo Otsuka as Aquamarine Hoshino

Tomoyo Takayanagi / Yurie Igoma as Ruby Hoshino

Rie Takahashi as Ai Hoshino

Megumi Han as Kana Arima

Manaka Iwami as Akane Kurokawa

Rumi Okubo as Mem-Cho

Hina Kino as Tsukuyomi

Mamoru Miyano as Hikaru Kamiki

Is there a trailer for Oshi no Ko season 3?

A teaser for Oshi no Ko arrived alongside the season 3 announcement in 2024.

It's pretty short, but it promises plenty of drama!

Where to watch Oshi no Ko

The first two seasons of Oshi no Ko are available to stream in the UK on Netflix.

Oshi no Ko is available to watch on Netflix.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.