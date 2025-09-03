The season is set to begin with a recap of season 2, before continuing the story adapted from the One Punch Man webcomic. The theme for this season is "Strongest vs. Scariest," setting up another epic battle as we continue the Monster Association arc.

As well as the release date announcement, we were also gifted with a teaser trailer.

Unfortunately, it's only 15-seconds long, but it does give us a glimpse into what's to come.

One Punch Man's third season will be directed by Shinpei Nagai, whose last big project was the series <DOGEZA>I Tried Asking While Kowtowing.

Fans have had to wait a while between seasons of One Punch Man, with season 1 arriving in 2015, followed by season 2 in 2019. However, this slow release schedule doesn't seem to have harmed the show's popularity, winning over international audiences with its self-explanatory superhero comedy concept.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One Punch Man is available to watch on Crunchyroll in the UK.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.