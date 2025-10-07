During the first two seasons, One-Punch Man’s English dub was pretty well-regarded, capturing the wacky humour of the original Japanese dialogue. The show is known for its over-the-top atmosphere, so for fans who prefer to watch it dubbed instead of subtitled, good voice acting is crucial.

With new characters from the original manga expected to show up this season, we'll also be hearing some new voices from the actors joining the cast.

So, when will we get that English release? Here’s everything we know so far.

When will the One-Punch Man season 3 English dub come out?

At present, there’s no confirmed release date for One-Punch Man’s English dub. What we do know is that season 3 will premiere on Crunchyroll on 12th October.

For seasons 1 and 2, the English dub aired several months later on Toonami. However, we can probably expect an earlier release date this time round.

VIZ Media, the company that licenses One-Punch Man in many international territories, announced the season 3 voice cast back in July 2025.

This suggests that the English dub may already have been recorded ahead of the season premiere in October, meaning that (if fans are lucky), we could see a simultaneous release for the dubbed and subtitled versions.

If not, it’s entirely plausible that the English dub will release about two weeks after the original Japanese release, which would translate to a 26th October release date on Crunchyroll.

Right now, VIZ Media’s promotional announcements just list the new season of One-Punch Man as “coming soon.” We’ll make sure to update this page once we learn the specific date for season 3’s English dub!

One-Punch Man is available to watch right now on Crunchyroll.

