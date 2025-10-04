So you don’t have to wait any longer than you’ve already had to, along with not getting spoiled if you haven’t read ahead by going into the manga, we’re going into the release date and times of every One Punch Man season 3 episode – starting from all the episodes already out and all the way to the finale.

One Punch Man season 3 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Saitama returns as Caped Baldy in One Punch Man season 3. Viz Media

Now that the first episode of One Punch Man season 3 premiered on its scheduled release date of 2nd October, as planned, every other weekly episode is scheduled to drop on the following dates – both in Japan and nationally:

One Punch Man season 3 episode 1 – 5th October 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 2 – 12th October 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 3 – 19th October 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 4 – 24th October 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 5 – 31st October 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 6 – 7th November 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 7 – 14th November 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 8 – 21st November 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 9 – 28th November 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 10 – 4th December 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 11 – 11th December 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 12 – 18th December 2025

What time are the new One Punch Man season 3 episodes released?

As confirmed by Crunchyroll in a news post, new episodes of One Punch Man season 3 will be released at the following times across key regions:

11:45pm JST

7:45am PT

10:45am ET

3:45pm BST

As with previous seasons, the Japanese broadcast (via TV Tokyo) will take place before international audiences gain access through simulcast streaming.

How many episodes will there be in One Punch Man season 3?

One Punch Man season 3 is expected to run for 12 episodes, based on both seasons 1 and 2 running for the same count.

Since anime studio JC Staff kept up the episode count as One Punch Man’s anime studio when it replaced Mad House after season 1, it’s safe to assume it will be a similar case for the third.

Unless an official announcement extends the count, viewers should anticipate a straightforward 12-episode run covering the next major arc from the manga.

Where can I watch One Punch Man season 3?

All episodes of One Punch Man season 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, which has confirmed worldwide distribution outside Japan. In Japan, the anime will first air on television bia TV Tokyo shortly before arriving on streaming services.

In a statement reported by Anime News Network, One Punch Man season 3 was also originally set to stream on Hulu from 12th October. However, ANN has since added an update from Hulu that the release date has not been fully confirmed yet – but will be done so “at a later date”.

While earlier seasons of One Punch Man have eventually been released on other streaming services like Netflix, we don’t expect season 3 to launch there until at least 2026.

What is the plot of One Punch Man season 3?

As revealed in its promotional trailers, One Punch Man season 3 will adapt the highly anticipated Monster Association Arc from the manga. This storyline sees the Hero Association mobilise its strongest S-Class heroes against an organised army of powerful monsters, resulting in some of the most intense battles in the series to date.

Saitama, as always, finds himself caught between the chaos of these escalating conflicts and his own search for meaning in a world where no opponent can match his strength. Meanwhile, Garou continues to rise further as the scariest, compared to Saitama being the strongest – challenging not just the heroes but the very idea of what defines strength.

One Punch Man is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

