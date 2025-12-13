After almost a decade, My Hero Academia is officially ending.

The anime phenomenon, created by author and illustrator Kōhei Horikoshi, follows Izuku Midoriya/Deku, a boy who was born without a superpower (or a Quirk) in a world where they have become commonplace.

After he dreams of becoming a superhero, he is scouted by the world's greatest hero, All Might, and enrols in a high school for superheroes in training.

Now, the show is officially bowing out. Here's why there won't be another season of the beloved anime.

Why won't there be a My Hero Academia season 9?

Quite simply, eight seasons were enough to tell the story from Horikoshi's manga. Season 8 adapted the final chapters from the manga (plus a bit of bonus content), bringing the story to an end.

In the grand scheme of things, 10 years is actually not a super long run for anime, when compared to titan franchises like One Piece, Naruto and Bleach, which have run and run for decades.

Ending the anime can't have been an easy feat, especially when the ending to the manga proved rather controversial, with fans criticising the pacing and how things ended for Deku.

Speaking exclusively about how the cast feel ending the show, Dabi voice actor Ernesto Jason Liebrecht told RadioTimes.com: "I'm definitely in the beginning phases of mourning.

"It is really kind of a crazy thing to live with a character in your head for a decade of your life, to experience the level of character development that the creators so graciously provided to us as actors."

Justin Cook (Red Riot) added: "There's a part where you don't want to say goodbye to these characters, but at the same time, watching the story wrap up on its own terms… It's pretty powerful to be a part of it."

"After you do this for a really long time, you suddenly realise that these shows don't always go away," said Christopher Wehkamp (Eraserhead). "My Hero Academia is so big and it's so meaningful to so many people, we could always hope that it's going to be back in some iteration or another."

If you love the world of My Hero Academia, thankfully, there's more to delve into, with spin-off My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

The show, which premiered in April 2025, is set five years before the events of My Hero Academia and follows Koichi Haimawari, who helps others with his Quirk despite not being a licensed hero. The second season is set for release in 2026.

My Hero Academia is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

