My Hero Academia is so much more than just a Japanese version of Western comic book stories like X-Men or Umbrella Academy. Across its decade-long run, Kōhei Horikoshi's school-based superhero saga has changed the game for storytelling in both anime and manga, introducing us to countless heroes and villains who are just as inspiring as they are weird.

Powers in this world are known as "quirks", yet quirky doesn't even begin to cover the bizarre places some of these characters take us. In Class 1-A alone, there are students who possess frog powers, who gain super strength from eating sugar, and one who can even shoot lasers out of his belly button.

These would be the strangest characters in almost any other story, but in My Hero Academia, such quirks are ordinary and even mundane in comparison to the 10 weirdos you're about to meet in this list. But who's the weirdest and freakiest character in a world full of them?

Join us here at RadioTimes.com as we flex our listing Quirk and create the ultimate ranking of 10 weirdest characters in My Hero Academia.

10. Taneo Tokuda – Whole Body Lens

Taneo Tokuda in My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

Imagine being able to take photos without worrying that your phone might run out of charge. That's the perfect reality Taneo Tokuda lives in thanks to his unique Whole Body Lens ability that enables him to form camera lenses anywhere on his skin.

Tokuda can even print off the photos he takes from his chest, polaroid style. Obviously, he's a reporter, because what else would you possibly do with that quirk? Being a perv in the shadows won't pay your bills, after all.

9. Teruo Hazukashi – Shame

Teruo Hazukashi in My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

When people usually feel shame or embarrassment, we tend to sweat or our face might turn red. But for Hazukashi, these feelings also endow him with super-strength.

That's why when he shows up in episode 87, this nefarious criminal decides to get naked in a busy street, powered up by the shame this brings. Hazukashi is kind of ripped though, so why he's embarrassed to show off those abs is beyond us.

8. Setsuna Tokage – Lizard Tail Splitter

Setsuna Tokage in My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

Tokage has the unique and icky ability to split her body into smaller pieces which she independently controls.

What's even weirder is that each piece can float in the air, so anything from her nose to her pinky can zoom around in the sky at will.

Can lizards do this? No. Would we question the name of Tokage's Quirk to her face? No, because she'd probably do something gross like detach her tongue or foot and throw it at us.

7. Minoru Mineta – Pop Off

Minoru Mineta in My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

As a founding member of Class 1-A, this little freak is the most well known Quirk user on the list. Maybe that's why he ranks so low, because we've got used to the weird sticky balls that he pulls from his hair.

What we will never get used to, however, is his creepy obsession with girls and the fact that he wears a diaper while doing said creeping. It's time to expel Minoru Mineta ASAP.

6. Kojiro Bondo – Cemedine

Kojiro Bondo in My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

Class 1-B student Kojiro Bondo is aptly named because his quirk allows him to spray a sticky glue that he can "bond" to anything, drying it fast or slow depending on what the situation calls for. As far as quirks in My Hero Academia go, there are weirder ones, sure.

But what earns Bondo a spot on this list is the fact that he's essentially a giant human glue dispenser who sprays the glue out of tiny holes where his face should be. No judgement, but that's pure nightmare fuel, and I want no part of it.

5. Comicman – Comic

Comicman in My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

Comicman is a comic book hero whose face is constructed like a blank comic book panel. When he speaks, the words materialise in mid-air, and not just any words either.

These words are onomatopoeia (words that describe sounds), which then manifest the effects of the sound.

It's a very flexible power with tons of potential if not for the fact that over-using this quirk gives Comicman a sore throat. But let's be real. If you want to be the number one hero in the game, just buy some lozenges and step your s**t up.

4. Ending – Whiteline

Ending in My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

As you might have gathered, my dude Ending has the power to control white lines. Red lines are a no-go. White circles are also a no-go.

And if that wasn't specific enough, Ending can only control white lines painted on the road. Attack him in the countryside and you're good to go.

But don't dismiss Ending entirely. Under the effects of a Quirk-boosting drug named Trigger, he used his Whiteline ability to form tentacles that can bind enemies or throw heavy objects, including cars. Dumb yet impressive, nonetheless.

3. Seiji Shishikura – Meatball

Seiji Shishikura in My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

If Shishikura's Meatball Quirk gave him the ability to create the world's finest spaghetti dish out of mid-air, he'd top our ranking of best heroes ever.

But unfortunately, this is not that Quirk. Instead, the Shiketsu High School student has the power to manipulate raw flesh.

And not just a lamb chop either. His signature move is kneading other people's bodies into a ball of flesh, a meatball, if you will, and they're still conscious the entire time. The entire time.

As if that wasn't enough to fund a year's worth of therapy, Shishikura can manipulate his own flesh too. Our little creep is too powerful so they don't use him in the show much anymore. Either that or he traumatised too many kids watching.

2. Tatami Nakagame – Telescopic

Tatami Nakagame in My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

You might assume that the Telescopic Quirk refers to someone who can zoom in to see things from far away. But no, that ability belongs to another named Mei Hatsume. What Tatami Nakagame can do is far more freaky.

Essentially, she can retract her body in on itself, like a turtle, but naming this Quirk after an aquatic reptile was too weird, apparently. So instead, you have to imagine how a telescope can be pushed into itself with smaller and smaller cylinders stacking into each other.

Yep, that's it. That's the whole Quirk. At best, this power might be handy if you're aiming to win a particularly serious game of hide and seek. Or maybe you want to save some money and buy a child ticket for the train.

Beyond that, it's hard to see how retracting your limbs into your body can help to protect innocents or fight anyone really.

1. Susugu Mitarai – Clean Bubbler

Susugu Mitarai in My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

Laundry day can be an absolute ball ache, but not for Susugu Mitarai. Better known as Pro-Hero Wash, he uses the Clean Bubbler Quirk to produce soapy water from his body that can be wielded in a variety of different ways.

Enormous bubbles can be used to trap villains or keep them afloat in the air while the soapy fluid he creates can also help treat injuries.

That's all pretty weird, but the strangest thing about Mitarai is the fact that this somewhat useful power actually earned him a spot in the top 10 Pro-Heroes. Yep, the guy dressed up like a washing machine is in the top 10 out of literally hundreds of heroes.

What does Mitarai know that we don't? What dirt does he have on the people who get to decide this? That's one stain he won't be washing off anytime soon.

My Hero Academia is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

