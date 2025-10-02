A confusing case with anime is that an English dub can take months to come out. Thankfully, Crunchyroll’s production of My Hero Academia’s is like a well-oiled machine at this point.

Read on for all the details.

Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia season 8 Crunchyroll

Although not officially confirmed yet, we’re expecting the release date of episode 1 of the My Hero Academia season 8 English dub to release on Saturday 18th October 2025 on Crunchyroll.

This is based on the quick turnaround of season 7, where English dub episodes were two weeks behind the original Japanese instalments. For instance, episode 1 of season 7 aired on 4th May 2024 in Japan, followed by the English version being announced on 18th May.

Unlike Dragon Ball Daima, which took at least several months of the Japanese anime airing before we even got an announcement on the English dub, MHA season 8 seems almost ready to go.

While it may be disappointing that the final season of My Hero Academia isn’t getting a simultaneous release for both its English and Japanese dubs, a two-week wait isn’t the worst delay we’ve seen.

Crunchyroll also recently posted a news announcement that MHA’s season 8 is definitely among the English dubs slated for autumn 2025 — making those estimated two weeks all the more realistic.

Still, if the confirmed release date ends up being sooner or later than we’re expecting, we’ll update this guide right away.

My Hero Academia is available to watch right now on Crunchyroll.

