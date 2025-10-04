As Izuku Midoriya, Tomura Shigaraki, All Might, and All For One reach the end of their stories, fans can expect the rest of the season to be filled with more spectacle, sacrifice, and resolution.

If you don’t want to miss out on major events as they happen, or not risk them getting spoiled for you on social media by not keeping up, you’ll need this go-guide to tell exactly where and when to watch this final season of My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia season 8 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Season 8 will Armored All Might in full for MHA's final battle. Crunchyroll

The first episode of My Hero Academia season 8 dropped on its planned release date of Saturday 4th October 2025, meaning each new episode will then follow weekly on the same weekday:

My Hero Academia season 8 episode 1 – 4th October 2025



My Hero Academia season 8 episode 2 – 11th October 2025



My Hero Academia season 8 episode 3 – 18th October 2025



My Hero Academia season 8 episode 4 – 25th October 2025



My Hero Academia season 8 episode 5 – 1st November 2025



My Hero Academia season 8 episode 6 – 8th November 2025



My Hero Academia season 8 episode 7 – 15th November 2025



My Hero Academia season 8 episode 8 – 22nd November 2025



My Hero Academia season 8 episode 9 – 29th November 2025



My Hero Academia season 8 episode 10 – 6th December 2025



My Hero Academia season 8 episode 11 – 13th December 2025

What time are the new My Hero Academia season 8 episodes released?

As confirmed by Anime News Network, every new episode of My Hero Academia season 8 will be released at the following times, according to major time zones:

5:30pm JST

1:30am PT

4:30am ET

9:30am BST

In Japan, the series will broadcast first on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV before landing on Crunchyroll for international viewers shortly afterwards.

How many episodes will there be in My Hero Academia season 8?

MHA's final season will see the end of the fight between Midoriya and Shigaraki. Crunchyroll

Although not officially confirmed yet, it's likely that the final season of My Hero Academia will run for 11 episodes, based on season 2 of another anime, The Blue Wolves of Mibu (also known as Blue Miburo), will my taking MHA’s time slot from the 20th of September onwards.

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, however, as My Hero Academia season 7 only left 33 chapters of the manga to cover.

While only having 11 episodes to cover that many MHA chapters may still be a bit tight, the ending will still be as satisfactory as it was in the manga.

Where can I watch My Hero Academia season 8?

Fans outside Japan will be able to stream every episode of My Hero Academia season 8 on Crunchyroll.

At the time of writing, newer seasons of My Hero Academia are not immediately available on services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ or Amazon Prime.

Earlier seasons have dropped on alternatives like Netflix longer after being first made available, but Crunchyroll remains the primary platform for simulcast releases.

What’s the plot of My Hero Academia season 8?

The final season of the anime, My Hero Academia season 8 will adapt the remainder of the manga’s Final War Arc and Epilogue Arc. Deku will be continuing his destined battle with Shiagraki, where one wrong move will put an end to hero society.

Meanwhile, All Might faces off with All For One for a final battle, bringing their decades of painful rivalry to an end. With the war reaching its climax, other heroes and villains who’ve fought throughout will be watching in suspense as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

Altogether, season 8 promises to deliver a definitive ending to the saga that began nearly a decade ago, closing the curtain on one of modern anime’s most beloved stories.

My Hero Academia is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

