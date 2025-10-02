The 20 students of U.A. High School have gone from wide-eyed teenagers to near-professional heroes, honing their quirks and proving themselves against some of the series’ most dangerous villains. Following the Final War Arc across season 7, which saw them showcase their growth in both skill and maturity, it feels like the perfect time to evaluate where each of them stands in the power ranking.

As we go further into the My Hero Academia anime’s final chapters in season 8, here’s our definitive ranking of the My Hero Academia Class 1-A students, from weakest to strongest, as of the end of Season 7.

My Hero Academia’s Class 1-A students ranked from weakest to strongest

20. Minoru Mineta (Pop Off)

Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

Surprising almost no one, poor Mineta is still My Hero Academia’s weakest-ranked character in Class 1-A.

Sure, his sticky-ball quirk is surprisingly versatile; it can immobilise enemies, create barricades, and even save allies in dire moments. But compared to the increasingly destructive and flexible powers of his classmates, Mineta remains at the bottom of the pack. While he has had moments of bravery, his lack of combat potential leaves him firmly last.

19. Yuga Aoyama (Navel Laser)

Yuga Aoyama. Crunchyroll

Aoyama’s dazzling naval laser certainly packs a punch, but it’s hampered by his chronic lack of control. His body simply can’t handle extended use, leaving him doubled over in pain. Season 7 revealed more of his inner strength during the U.A. traitor storyline, but in raw power terms, he still lags behind most of Class 1-A.

18. Toru Hagakure (Invisibility)

Toru Hagakure Crunchyroll

Hagakure’s invisibility is useful for stealth and misdirection, and recent developments have shown her potential in light refraction attacks. However, her offensive capabilities remain underwhelming. Without significant combat techniques, she’s more of a support hero than a frontline fighter.

17. Rikido Sato (Sugar Rush)

Rikido Sat. Crunchyroll

Sato can supercharge his strength by consuming sugar, making him a powerhouse for short bursts. Unfortunately, the drawback is severe; the more he eats, the more his intelligence drops. His quirk has a ceiling that leaves him outmatched against faster, more versatile classmates.

16. Koji Koda (Anivoice)

Koji Koda. Crunchyroll

Koda’s ability to command animals can be incredibly useful in the right setting, but its effectiveness depends entirely on the environment. He has grown braver and more vocal over time, but his quirk still struggles in situations where animal allies aren’t available.

15. Mashirao Ojiro (Tail)

Mashirao Ojiro. Crunchyroll

Our ranking of the Class 1-A students in My Hero Academia is getting kicked up a notch, as we start looking at the students with a higher level of skill, and Ojiro is a great starting point.

Ojiro is a disciplined martial artist with a powerful tail that complements his fighting style. His hand-to-hand combat skills are formidable, but his quirk is relatively simple compared to others. Against more versatile opponents, he can quickly find himself at a disadvantage.

14. Mezo Shoji (Dupli-Arms)

Mezo Shoji . Crunchyroll

Gentle giant Shoji uses his extra limbs for reconnaissance, rescue, and combat support. His ability to replicate sensory organs makes him an invaluable scout. While durable and dependable, he’s rarely the one to turn the tide of battle, placing him in the lower middle of the class.

13. Kyoka Jiro (Earphone Jack)

Kyoka Jiro Crunchyroll

Jiro has evolved from a shy background character into a confident fighter and strategist. Her earphone jacks allow her to unleash powerful sonic attacks and gather intelligence across wide areas. With the right equipment, she’s a serious threat, though her quirk isn’t as devastating as those ranked higher.

12. Mina Ashido (Acid)

Mina Ashido. Crunchyroll

Mina’s acid quirk grants her strong offensive and defensive capabilities. She can melt through solid objects, create slippery surfaces, and coat herself for protection. Her mobility in combat is excellent, though she has yet to fully unleash the terrifying potential her quirk suggests.

11. Hanta Sero (Tape)

Hanta Sero. Crunchyroll

Often described as a poorer version of Spider-Man, Sero uses his tape for both offence and movement. His mobility and binding techniques make him a valuable team fighter, and he has shown flashes of ingenuity under pressure. Still, his quirk lacks the sheer destructive capability of those higher on this list, with his tape attacks being easily undone when taking on an opponent with enough pure strength.

10. Denki Kaminari (Electrification)

Denki Kaminari. Crunchyroll

If our ranking of My Hero Academia students in Class 1-A was based off earlier seasons, Kaminari would be among the weakest, since he has always been held back by the side effect of his electrification quirk — frying his own brain if he overexerts himself.

However, season 7 shows how far he’s come in learning precision control. Now able to deliver pinpoint electrical attacks with his gear, Kaminari is no longer just comic relief.

9. Tsuyu Asui (Frog)

Tsuyu Asui. Crunchyroll

Asui’s quirk is one of the most versatile in Class 1-A. With her frog-like abilities, including enhanced jumping, camouflage, and a prehensile tongue — she can adapt to almost any situation. What’s more, her composure in battle and sharp tactical mind make her far more dangerous than she first appears.

8. Eijiro Kirishima (Hardening)

Eijiro Kirishima. Crunchyroll

Kirishima has steadily climbed the ranks thanks to his unbreakable spirit and upgraded “Red Riot Unbreakable” form. His hardening quirk has developed into an almost impenetrable armour, allowing him to endure devastating attacks while dishing out plenty of force himself.

7. Fumikage Tokoyami (Dark Shadow)

Fumikage Tokoyami. Crunchyroll

Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow is one of the most intimidating quirks in the class. While generally powerful during the day, it becomes near-unstoppable in darkness. By season 7, he has gained better control over his rampaging tendencies, making him a formidable all-rounder with both offensive and defensive might.

6. Ochaco Uraraka (Zero Gravity)

Ochaco Uraraka. Crunchyroll

Uraraka has grown immensely, evolving from a timid student to a confident hero-in-training. Her quirk allows her to nullify gravity, a deceptively simple ability with endless applications. Combined with her improved martial arts training and specialised gear, she’s now a capable combatant against top-level threats.

5. Tenya Iida (Engine)

Tenya Iida. Crunchyroll

Class 1-A’s ever-dutiful president has honed his speed-based quirk to a razor edge, placing Tenya in the top five amongst our MHA student rankings. With his Reciprio Turbo upgrade, Iida can now move at incredible velocities for extended periods. His discipline, tactical sense, and improved stamina make him one of the class’s most dependable heroes.

4. Momo Yaoyorozu (Creation)

Momo Yaoyorozu. Crunchyroll

Momo’s Creation quirk is arguably one of the most versatile in the entire series, since she can materialise virtually any object so long as she understands its composition. Her biggest obstacle has always been her own confidence, but by season 7, she has matured into a true leader and strategist. In the right circumstances, her quirk is nearly unrivalled.

3. Katsuki Bakugo (Explosion)

Katsuki Bakugo. Crunchyroll

Bakugo’s explosive quirk has always been destructive, but by season 7, his control and creativity are on another level. His combination of speed, aerial manoeuvrability, and sheer firepower makes him one of the deadliest fighters in the series. Despite his temper, Bakugo has proven himself both a rival and an ally of immense strength.

2. Shoto Todoroki (Half-Cold Half-Hot)

Shoto Todoroki. Crunchyroll

Todoroki remains one of the most formidable members of Class 1-A. His mastery of both ice and fire gives him unmatched battlefield control, allowing him to freeze, burn, and reshape his surroundings at will. Season 7 shows how far he has come in balancing both sides of his quirk while also overcoming his emotional burdens, especially his relationship with his father, Endeavour.

Todoroki is a devastating opponent at range and close quarters alike, and his growth has been remarkable. However, while he stands as one of the most complete fighters in the class, there is one student who edges him out.

1. Izuku Midoriya (Deku)

Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia season 8 Crunchyroll

At the very top of our ranked hero students in My Hero Academia is, of course, Midoriya, who has been on a formidable journey from quirkless underdog to inheritor of One For All, and all the other powers that have come with it.

By the end of Season 7, Deku has mastered multiple quirks within One For All — including Blackwhip, Float, Danger Sense, and Fa Jin — alongside the raw power of super strength he first acquired, and has steadily been able to better handle it as time’s gone on.

Even if it were just a couple of seasons ago, Todoroki would be #1 easily, but now, Midoriya’s versatility, adding to his raw power, is unparalleled: he can fight on the ground or in the air, up close or at range, with a tactical awareness that makes him incredibly difficult to pin down.

Unlike many of his peers, Midoriya’s quirk arsenal grows more complex with every battle, and his creativity in combining them has pushed him into a league of his own. With both power and adaptability on his side, Midoriya rightfully claims the top spot as Class 1-A’s strongest student at the end of season 7, and that will be no different as we go further into season 8.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy or Anime coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.