After a scientific revolution allows humans to harness magic, a worldwide witch hunt begins to eradicate all witches. When he sees his mentor succumb to this savage hunt, Adonis swears revenge on the world that took his greatest role model from him.

Read on to discover everything there is to know about The Kingdoms of Ruin anime, from its release date to a possible trailer.

The Kingdoms of Ruin anime was officially announced to be in production on the manga’s official website on 1st February 2023, which also revealed the anime’s first teaser poster.

Since then, we’ve seen the official announcement of the series’ release date, with The Kingdoms of Ruin set to debut in October 2023, thanks to an announcement on the manga’s official website on 24th March 2023.

Is there a trailer for The Kingdoms of Ruin season 1?

The Kingdoms of Ruin’s first trailer was officially released on Anime Hype’s YouTube channel on 31st March 2023 - you can watch an English-subtitled version of it on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel below.

They’ve clearly captured the powerful struggle between the ancient magic of the witches versus the technological advancements of the humans, as we see Adonis take on a huge mecha during a city brawl at one point.

The Kingdoms of Ruin cast: who’s playing who?

Although the full cast for the series has not yet been announced, we do know a few key roles for who is playing who below:

Kaito Ishikawa as Adonis (Japanese)

Azumi Waki as Doroka (Japanese)

Ryoko Shiraishi as Chloe (Japanese)

As soon as we hear about any new casting announcements, we’ll update this page.

You can catch The Kingdoms of Ruin season 1 releasing on Crunchyroll October 2023.

