Will there be a Kengan Ashura season 3?

Read on to find out what we know so far.

Will there be a Kengan Ashura season 3?

Not exactly. Season 2 part 2 aired in Japan in September 2023, which is hitting Netflix on 15th August.

More like this

There won’t be a third season, but there is a sequel manga in the works, which will receive an anime adaption.

What is Kengan Ashura?

It’s an anime adaption based on the manga by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon.

The manga was serialised on the website Ura Sunday between April 2012 and August 2018. There are 27 volumes, as well as sequel Kengan Omega, which began in January 2019 and has 22 collected volumes. Both series are licensed by Comikey.

The anime follows the manga’s plot and focuses on fighters in Kengan matches, which is basically a cross between gladiatorial games and Fight Club.

The games are run by CEOs of Japanese zaibatsu, massive business conglomerates who form the backbone of Japan’s business world.

Kengan Ashura. Netflix

The manga follows Tokita Ohma, nicknamed Ashura after the demon of Hindu and Buddhist myth, after he is seen fighting by the CEO of Nogi Group in a street brawl which sees him defeat their current champion.

The story follows Ashura as he rises through the ranks of the matches, using his special attack to devastate his opponents. Season 2 part 2 focuses on the ultra-violent finale of these games.

Is there a trailer for Kengan Ashura season 2 and where can I watch it?

There is. Check out the action-packed trailer below.

Kengan Ashura is streaming on Netflix now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.